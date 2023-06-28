Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .308 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this year (39 of 58), with multiple hits 19 times (32.8%).
- In 10.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this year (31.0%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.336
|AVG
|.276
|.397
|OBP
|.324
|.464
|SLG
|.418
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- The Twins give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander went five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering three hits.
- In five games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.86, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
