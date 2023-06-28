Sean Murphy -- batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on June 28 at 12:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .289 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 61.7% of his games this season (37 of 60), with at least two hits 17 times (28.3%).

He has homered in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.7% of his games this season, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 43.3% of his games this season (26 of 60), with two or more runs seven times (11.7%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .325 AVG .247 .403 OBP .365 .588 SLG .485 16 XBH 11 7 HR 6 23 RBI 21 31/12 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings