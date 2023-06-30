The Cleveland Browns right now have +3500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Browns games.

Cleveland averaged 349.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 14th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 14th, giving up 331.5 yards per contest.

Last season the Browns were 4-4 at home and 3-6 away.

Cleveland had a 3-4 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-6 record as underdogs.

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In addition, Chubb had 27 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Amari Cooper had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 receptions for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

Myles Garrett registered 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games last year.

Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +900 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6600 3 September 24 Titans - +12500 4 October 1 Ravens - +1800 6 October 15 49ers - +900 7 October 22 @ Colts - +10000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800 11 November 19 Steelers - +6600 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +5000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +5000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +6600 16 December 24 @ Texans - +15000 17 December 28 Jets - +1800 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +900

Odds are current as of June 30 at 5:28 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.