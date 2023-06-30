Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.208 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 6:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks while batting .275.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (13 of 26), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In 26 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Vargas has driven home a run in six games this year (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 11 of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|17
|.304
|AVG
|.261
|.304
|OBP
|.306
|.609
|SLG
|.370
|3
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|7
|2/0
|K/BB
|1/3
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the New York Mets, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.
