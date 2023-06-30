Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Joey Meneses -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, on June 30 at 6:05 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .287 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.
- In 53 of 74 games this year (71.6%) Meneses has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (31.1%).
- In 74 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Meneses has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this season (26 of 74), with more than one RBI seven times (9.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.290
|AVG
|.284
|.323
|OBP
|.329
|.361
|SLG
|.392
|10
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|22
|35/8
|K/BB
|29/10
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.