On Friday, June 30, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, the Atlanta Dream (5-8) will be attempting to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Washington Mystics (9-5). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Dream matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Mystics are 7-6-0 ATS this season.

The Dream have compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Washington is 5-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-5.

A total of three out of the Mystics' 13 games this season have hit the over.

In the Dream's 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.