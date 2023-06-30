Nicholas Castellanos' Philadelphia Phillies (43-37) and Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (32-48) will clash in the series opener on Friday, June 30 at Citizens Bank Park. The matchup will start at 6:05 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +150. The matchup's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez - PHI (0-1, 4.05 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (5-6, 3.43 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 30, or 61.2%, of those games.

The Phillies have an 11-5 record (winning 68.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies went 7-1 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (39.2%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 14-17 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 4th

