The Philadelphia Phillies (43-37) and Washington Nationals (32-48) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:05 PM ET. The Phillies are coming off a series victory over the Cubs, and the Nationals a series win over the Mariners.

The Phillies will call on Cristopher Sanchez (0-1) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (5-6).

Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (0-1, 4.05 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (5-6, 3.43 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray (5-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

During 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.43 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to his opponents.

Gray enters this matchup with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray is trying for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

In two of his 16 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Josiah Gray vs. Phillies

He meets a Phillies offense that ranks 18th in the league with 353 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .416 slugging percentage (11th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 86 home runs (20th in the league).

In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Phillies this season, Gray has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are batting .286.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristopher Sanchez

The Phillies will hand the ball to Sanchez (0-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the New York Mets on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across three games.

