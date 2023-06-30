Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Riley Adams -- batting .353 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on June 30 at 6:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is batting .283 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.
- Adams has picked up a hit in 10 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Adams has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this year (five of 17), with more than one RBI three times (17.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in four of 17 games so far this season.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.385
|AVG
|.095
|.442
|OBP
|.174
|.718
|SLG
|.238
|7
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Sanchez (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 13 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .220 to his opponents.
