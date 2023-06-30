The Pittsburgh Steelers at the moment have the 19th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Steelers games.

Pittsburgh compiled 322.7 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in NFL), and it ranked 13th defensively with 330.4 yards allowed per game.

The Steelers went 4-4 at home last year and 5-4 on the road.

Pittsburgh collected four wins as the favorite (in six games) and five wins as an underdog (11 games).

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 receptions for 229 yards.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

Alex Highsmith collected 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +900 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +15000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 7 October 22 @ Rams - +5000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +12500 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +900 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +10000 16 December 23 Bengals - +900 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

