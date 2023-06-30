The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (.423 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 6:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Mariners.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett has seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .256.

In 48.9% of his 47 games this season, Garrett has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Garrett has driven in a run in nine games this year (19.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 15 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 20 .200 AVG .317 .269 OBP .389 .271 SLG .492 3 XBH 7 1 HR 2 7 RBI 10 21/5 K/BB 25/8 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings