Allen Robinson II: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Allen Robinson II is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their season in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Allen Robinson II Injury Status
Robinson is currently not on the injury report.
Allen Robinson II 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|52 TAR, 33 REC, 339 YDS, 3 TD
Allen Robinson II Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|51.90
|237
|88
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|55.34
|255
|98
|2023 ADP
|-
|264
|92
Other Steelers Players
Allen Robinson II 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|2
|1
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|5
|4
|53
|1
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|5
|2
|23
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|6
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|5
|3
|12
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|6
|5
|63
|1
|Week 8
|49ers
|7
|5
|54
|0
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|5
|3
|24
|0
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|6
|4
|44
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|5
|4
|47
|1
