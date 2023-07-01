Allen Robinson II is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their season in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Allen Robinson II Injury Status

Robinson is currently not on the injury report.

Allen Robinson II 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 52 TAR, 33 REC, 339 YDS, 3 TD

Allen Robinson II Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 51.90 237 88 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 55.34 255 98 2023 ADP - 264 92

Other Steelers Players

Allen Robinson II 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 2 1 12 0 Week 2 Falcons 5 4 53 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 5 2 23 0 Week 4 @49ers 6 2 7 0 Week 5 Cowboys 5 3 12 0 Week 6 Panthers 6 5 63 1 Week 8 49ers 7 5 54 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 5 3 24 0 Week 10 Cardinals 6 4 44 0 Week 11 @Saints 5 4 47 1

