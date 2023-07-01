Armon Watts is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Pittsburgh Steelers match up with the San Francisco 49ers in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Armon Watts Injury Status

Watts is currently not on the injury report.

Armon Watts 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 35 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Armon Watts 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Lions 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Jets 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 13 Packers 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

