Saturday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (54-27) going head-to-head against the Miami Marlins (48-35) at 4:10 PM (on July 1). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (7-6, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Eury Perez (5-1, 1.34 ERA).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Braves covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Braves have won 47, or 67.1%, of the 70 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has entered 33 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 24-9 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 457.

The Braves' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule