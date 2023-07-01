C.J. Abrams and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (113 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .230 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks.
  • Abrams has had a hit in 42 of 72 games this year (58.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (18.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Abrams has driven in a run in 20 games this season (27.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 36.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.2%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 36
.254 AVG .208
.300 OBP .254
.418 SLG .354
12 XBH 11
4 HR 3
12 RBI 21
27/5 K/BB 36/4
5 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
  • Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.76), 28th in WHIP (1.168), and 12th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
