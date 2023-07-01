C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Abrams and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (113 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .230 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Abrams has had a hit in 42 of 72 games this year (58.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (18.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has driven in a run in 20 games this season (27.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.254
|AVG
|.208
|.300
|OBP
|.254
|.418
|SLG
|.354
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|21
|27/5
|K/BB
|36/4
|5
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.76), 28th in WHIP (1.168), and 12th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.