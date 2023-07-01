Calvin Austin III and the Pittsburgh Steelers will match up with the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign. Here's everything you need to know, if you're looking for Austin's stats.

Calvin Austin III Injury Status

Austin is currently not on the injured list.

Calvin Austin III 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats
16 TAR, 9 REC, 119 YDS, 1 TD

Calvin Austin III Fantasy Insights

  • Austin has compiled 17.7 fantasy points in 2023 (5.9 per game), which ranks him 46th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 123 player in fantasy football.
  • In Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Austin put up 13.2 fantasy points, recording two receptions on six targets for 72 yards and one TD.

Calvin Austin III 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 49ers 6 6 37 0
Week 2 Browns 4 1 10 0
Week 3 @Raiders 6 2 72 1

