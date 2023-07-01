Cole Holcomb's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Pittsburgh Steelers against the San Francisco 49ers. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Cole Holcomb Injury Status

Holcomb is currently listed as active.

Cole Holcomb 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 69 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Cole Holcomb 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 0.0 0.0 9 0 1 Week 4 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 5 Titans 0.0 1.0 16 0 0 Week 6 @Bears 0.0 0.0 12 0 0 Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 9 0 0

