Connor Heyward: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Connor Heyward is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Pittsburgh Steelers match up with the San Francisco 49ers in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Connor Heyward Injury Status
Heyward is currently not on the injured list.
Is Heyward your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Connor Heyward 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|17 TAR, 12 REC, 151 YDS, 1 TD
Rep Heyward and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Connor Heyward Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|23.80
|335
|57
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|11.39
|470
|91
|2023 ADP
|-
|372
|44
Other Steelers Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Connor Heyward 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|@Bills
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|3
|2
|49
|0
|Week 7
|@Dolphins
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|2
|2
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Falcons
|1
|1
|17
|1
|Week 14
|Ravens
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Browns
|4
|3
|45
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.