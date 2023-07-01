Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is hitting .244 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 61.3% of his 31 games this season, Dickerson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 31 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Dickerson has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (29.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (9.7%).
- In six of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.188
|AVG
|.276
|.206
|OBP
|.323
|.219
|SLG
|.466
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|8/1
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 85 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Wheeler (6-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.76 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.76 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.168 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
