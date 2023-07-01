Dalvin Tomlinson is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Cleveland Browns kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Dalvin Tomlinson Injury Status

Tomlinson is currently not on the injured list.

Dalvin Tomlinson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 42 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Dalvin Tomlinson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 0.5 0.0 7 0 0 Week 3 Lions 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 1.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Lions 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 15 Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 Giants 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Wild Card Giants 0.0 1.0 4 0 0

