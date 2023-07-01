At +10000, Darnell Washington is a long shot to bring home the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as his odds are 27th-best in the league.

Want to bet on Darnell Washington? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Darnell Washington 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +10000 27th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Darnell Washington Insights

The Steelers called a pass on 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. Their offense was 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Pittsburgh put up 200.5 passing yards per game on offense last year (24th in NFL), and it gave up 222.3 passing yards per game (19th) on the other side of the ball.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Steelers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY T.J. Watt +25000 (47th in NFL) +750 (3rd in NFL) Kenny Pickett +5000 (17th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Minkah Fitzpatrick +10000 (28th in NFL) Diontae Johnson +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Heyward +25000 (71st in NFL) Najee Harris +20000 (75th in NFL) George Pickens +20000 (75th in NFL) Pat Freiermuth +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.