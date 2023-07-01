David Bell: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
David Bell is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Cleveland Browns kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
David Bell Injury Status
Bell is currently not on the injury report.
David Bell 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|35 TAR, 24 REC, 214 YDS, 0 TD
David Bell Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|21.40
|345
|132
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|18.79
|402
|153
|2023 ADP
|-
|307
|104
Other Browns Players
David Bell 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Jets
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|3
|2
|35
|0
|Week 5
|Chargers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|2
|2
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Dolphins
|5
|3
|24
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|5
|4
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|6
|4
|23
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|3
|3
|27
|0
|Week 16
|Saints
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 18
|@Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
