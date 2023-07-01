Looking at odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Columbus Blue Jackets' David Jiricek is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

David Jiricek's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +10000 (16th in NHL)

David Jiricek 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 27 Time on Ice 12:39 379:30 Goals 0.0 1 Assists 0.2 7 Points 0.3 8 Hits 0.4 12 Takeaways 0.2 7 Giveaways 0.3 10 Penalty Minutes 0.5 16

David Jiricek's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Tickets: Ticketmaster

