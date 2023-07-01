David Jiricek 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking at odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Columbus Blue Jackets' David Jiricek is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.
David Jiricek's Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: +10000 (16th in NHL)
David Jiricek 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|27
|Time on Ice
|12:39
|379:30
|Goals
|0.0
|1
|Assists
|0.2
|7
|Points
|0.3
|8
|Hits
|0.4
|12
|Takeaways
|0.2
|7
|Giveaways
|0.3
|10
|Penalty Minutes
|0.5
|16
David Jiricek's Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+
