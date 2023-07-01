David Njoku: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with David Njoku and the Cleveland Browns opening the year with a bout versus the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
David Njoku Injury Status
Njoku is currently not on the injury report.
Is Njoku your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out David Njoku NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
David Njoku 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|80 TAR, 58 REC, 628 YDS, 4 TD
Rep Njoku and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
David Njoku Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|84.00
|169
|13
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|90.70
|174
|10
|2023 ADP
|-
|94
|10
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
David Njoku 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|5
|3
|32
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|10
|9
|89
|1
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|7
|5
|73
|0
|Week 5
|Chargers
|6
|6
|88
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|6
|3
|58
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|7
|7
|71
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|3
|2
|17
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|7
|5
|29
|1
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|9
|7
|59
|1
|Week 15
|Ravens
|6
|3
|28
|0
|Week 16
|Saints
|5
|2
|14
|0
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|3
|1
|21
|0
|Week 18
|@Steelers
|5
|4
|42
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.