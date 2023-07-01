Daylen Baldwin is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Cleveland Browns kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Daylen Baldwin Injury Status
Baldwin is currently not on the injury report.
Daylen Baldwin 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|2 TAR, 2 REC, 25 YDS, 0 TD
Daylen Baldwin Fantasy Insights
Daylen Baldwin 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 15
|Ravens
|2
|2
|25
|0
