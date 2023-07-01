DeMarvin Leal is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Pittsburgh Steelers collide with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

DeMarvin Leal Injury Status

Leal is currently not on the injury report.

DeMarvin Leal 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
14 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Other Steelers Players

DeMarvin Leal 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 2 Patriots 0.0 0.0 2 0 1
Week 3 @Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 4 Jets 0.0 1.0 4 0 0
Week 5 @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 2
Week 17 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 18 Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

