Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .265 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Smith is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Smith has had a hit in 50 of 77 games this year (64.9%), including multiple hits 23 times (29.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 3.9% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18.2% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.2%.
- In 28 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.254
|AVG
|.276
|.310
|OBP
|.356
|.289
|SLG
|.372
|3
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|12
|26/10
|K/BB
|21/16
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.76 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.168 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 12th.
