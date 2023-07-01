Elandon Roberts: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Elandon Roberts is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Pittsburgh Steelers clash with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Elandon Roberts Injury Status
Roberts is currently listed as active.
Elandon Roberts 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|104 Tackles (10.0 for loss), 4.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Elandon Roberts 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Jets
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|1.5
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|1.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|1.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|1.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Jets
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
