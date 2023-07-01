In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Elvis Merzlikins' Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +25000 (37th in NHL)

Elvis Merzlikins 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 20 Goaltending Record -- 7-8-4 Shots Against 21.93 658 Goals Against 3.19 60 Saves 19.93 598 (5th) Save % -- 0.909

Elvis Merzlikins' Next Game

Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+

BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

