Elvis Merzlikins 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.
Elvis Merzlikins' Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +25000 (37th in NHL)
Elvis Merzlikins 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|20
|Goaltending Record
|--
|7-8-4
|Shots Against
|21.93
|658
|Goals Against
|3.19
|60
|Saves
|19.93
|598 (5th)
|Save %
|--
|0.909
Elvis Merzlikins' Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+
