In Week 16 of the 2023 season, Eric Rowe and the Pittsburgh Steelers will match up with the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Peruse Rowe's stats in the article below.

Eric Rowe Injury Status

Rowe is currently listed as active.

Eric Rowe 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
56 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Eric Rowe 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 2 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 6 0 0
Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 4 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 5 0 0
Week 6 Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 7 Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 9 @Bears 0.0 0.0 7 0 0
Week 10 Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 12 Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 13 @49ers 0.0 0.0 5 0 1
Week 14 @Chargers 1.0 2.0 8 0 0
Week 16 Packers 1.0 1.0 6 0 1
Week 17 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 18 Jets 0.0 1.0 3 0 0
Wild Card @Bills 1.0 1.0 7 0 0

