George Pickens is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Pittsburgh Steelers clash with the San Francisco 49ers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

George Pickens Injury Status

Pickens is currently listed as active.

Check Out George Pickens NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

George Pickens 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 84 TAR, 52 REC, 801 YDS, 4 TD 3 CAR, 24 YDS (8 YPC), 1 TD

George Pickens Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 114.50 118 30 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 117.76 110 35 2023 ADP - 79 33

George Pickens 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 3 1 3 0 Week 2 Patriots 2 1 23 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 39 0 Week 4 Jets 8 6 102 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 6 83 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 6 3 27 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 6 6 61 1 Week 8 @Eagles 3 0 0 0 Week 10 Saints 4 3 32 0 Week 11 Bengals 6 4 83 1 Week 12 @Colts 6 3 57 0 Week 13 @Falcons 2 1 2 0 Week 14 Ravens 3 3 78 0 Week 15 @Panthers 5 2 53 0 Week 16 Raiders 5 5 57 1 Week 17 @Ravens 4 2 29 0 Week 18 Browns 6 3 72 1

