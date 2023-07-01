On Saturday, Ildemaro Vargas (hitting .208 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .275 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks.

In 50.0% of his 26 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 26 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Vargas has had at least one RBI in 23.1% of his games this season (six of 26), with more than one RBI four times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (42.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 17 .304 AVG .261 .304 OBP .306 .609 SLG .370 3 XBH 4 2 HR 0 4 RBI 7 2/0 K/BB 1/3 0 SB 0

