The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with James Pierre and the Pittsburgh Steelers opening the year with a game versus the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

James Pierre Injury Status

Pierre is currently listed as active.

Is Pierre your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

James Pierre 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 20 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Rep Pierre and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Steelers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

James Pierre 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 @Bills 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 6 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 12 @Colts 0.0 0.0 0 1 1 Week 13 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.