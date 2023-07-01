Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .564 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is batting .263 with 26 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
  • Candelario will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with one homer in his last outings.
  • Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (48 of 77), with multiple hits 21 times (27.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Candelario has driven home a run in 22 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 33 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 38
.255 AVG .270
.333 OBP .341
.441 SLG .493
20 XBH 18
3 HR 7
14 RBI 24
31/13 K/BB 35/14
0 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
  • Wheeler (6-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.76), 28th in WHIP (1.168), and 12th in K/9 (10.2).
