The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .283 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 93rd and he is 130th in slugging.

In 70.7% of his games this season (53 of 75), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (30.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in two of 75 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this season (26 of 75), with more than one RBI seven times (9.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year (26 of 75), with two or more runs three times (4.0%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .290 AVG .276 .323 OBP .321 .361 SLG .382 10 XBH 12 0 HR 2 17 RBI 22 35/8 K/BB 31/10 0 SB 0

