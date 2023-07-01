Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .283 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 93rd and he is 130th in slugging.
- In 70.7% of his games this season (53 of 75), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (30.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 75 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this season (26 of 75), with more than one RBI seven times (9.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year (26 of 75), with two or more runs three times (4.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.290
|AVG
|.276
|.323
|OBP
|.321
|.361
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|22
|35/8
|K/BB
|31/10
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 85 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (6-4) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 93 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.76), 28th in WHIP (1.168), and 12th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.