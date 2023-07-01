At +3000, Joey Porter Jr. outside the top-10 favorites to take home the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, as his odds are 13th-best in the league.

Want to bet on Joey Porter Jr.? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Joey Porter Jr. 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +3000 13th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Joey Porter Jr. Insights

The Steelers averaged 200.5 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 24th in the NFL. On defense, they ranked 19th, surrendering 222.3 passing yards per contest.

Pittsburgh compiled 122.2 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 16th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked ninth, giving up 108.1 rushing yards per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Steelers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY T.J. Watt +25000 (47th in NFL) +750 (3rd in NFL) Kenny Pickett +5000 (17th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Minkah Fitzpatrick +10000 (28th in NFL) Diontae Johnson +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Heyward +25000 (71st in NFL) Najee Harris +20000 (75th in NFL) George Pickens +20000 (75th in NFL) Pat Freiermuth +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.