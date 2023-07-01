Johnny Gaudreau 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Might the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +20000.
Johnny Gaudreau's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
Johnny Gaudreau 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|33
|Time on Ice
|18:54
|624:08
|Goals
|0.2
|6
|Assists
|0.4
|14
|Points
|0.6
|20
|Hits
|0.0
|1
|Takeaways
|0.3
|10
|Giveaways
|0.5
|15
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|10
Johnny Gaudreau's Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+
