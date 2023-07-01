Kareem Hunt and the Cleveland Browns will match up with the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign.

Kareem Hunt Injury Status

Hunt is currently not on the injury report.

Kareem Hunt 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 123 CAR, 468 YDS (3.8 YPC), 3 TD 44 TAR, 35 REC, 210 YDS, 1 TD

Kareem Hunt Fantasy Insights

Kareem Hunt 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Panthers 11 46 1 4 24 1 Week 2 Jets 13 58 0 2 16 0 Week 3 Steelers 12 47 0 3 14 0 Week 4 @Falcons 10 49 0 2 19 0 Week 5 Chargers 11 47 1 3 10 0 Week 6 Patriots 4 12 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Ravens 5 4 1 1 4 0 Week 8 Bengals 11 42 0 4 30 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 6 9 0 1 10 0 Week 11 @Bills 5 32 0 2 22 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 5 15 0 1 6 0 Week 13 @Texans 9 56 0 2 18 0 Week 14 @Bengals 4 6 0 2 6 0 Week 15 Ravens 4 24 0 1 3 0 Week 16 Saints 7 8 0 3 14 0 Week 17 @Commanders 2 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 18 @Steelers 4 13 0 3 15 0

