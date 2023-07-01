At +5000, Kenny Pickett is outside the top-10 favorites to bring home the 2023 MVP award, as his odds are 17th-best in the NFL. If you're looking his other available prop bets, we have info on those, as well, later in this article.

Kenny Pickett 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +5000 17th Bet $100 to win $5,000 Off. POY +15000 61st Bet $100 to win $15,000

Kenny Pickett Insights

Pickett passed for 2,404 yards last season (184.9 per game), completing 63% of his passes (245-for-389), with seven TDs and nine INTs.

Pickett also helped with his legs, collecting three touchdowns and 18.2 rushing yards per game.

The Steelers threw the football on 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 46.7% of the time. Their offense was 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Pittsburgh compiled 200.5 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 24th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 19th, allowing 222.3 passing yards per game.

All Steelers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY T.J. Watt +25000 (47th in NFL) +750 (3rd in NFL) Kenny Pickett +5000 (17th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Minkah Fitzpatrick +10000 (28th in NFL) Diontae Johnson +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Heyward +25000 (71st in NFL) Najee Harris +20000 (75th in NFL) George Pickens +20000 (75th in NFL) Pat Freiermuth +20000 (75th in NFL)

