The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers opening the year with a tilt versus the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Kenny Pickett Injury Status

Pickett is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Kenny Pickett NFL MVP Odds

Kenny Pickett 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 245-for-389 (63%), 2,404 YDS (6.2 YPA), 7 TD, 9 INT 55 CAR, 237 YDS, 3 TD

Kenny Pickett Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 149.86 64 26 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 240.29 19 19 2023 ADP - 151 20

Kenny Pickett 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 Jets 10 13 120 0 3 6 15 2 Week 5 @Bills 34 52 327 0 1 1 10 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 11 18 67 1 0 2 16 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 32 44 257 1 3 3 20 0 Week 8 @Eagles 25 38 191 0 1 7 37 0 Week 10 Saints 18 30 199 0 0 8 51 1 Week 11 Bengals 25 42 265 1 0 2 14 0 Week 12 @Colts 20 28 174 0 0 6 32 0 Week 13 @Falcons 16 28 197 1 0 7 14 0 Week 14 Ravens 0 1 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 16 Raiders 26 39 244 1 1 3 9 0 Week 17 @Ravens 15 27 168 1 0 5 2 0 Week 18 Browns 13 29 195 1 0 3 1 0

