Kwon Alexander's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Pittsburgh Steelers against the San Francisco 49ers. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Kwon Alexander Injury Status

Alexander is currently not on the injury report.

Kwon Alexander 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 69 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Kwon Alexander 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 @Browns 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 3 Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 5 Dolphins 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 6 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 9 Bills 0.5 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Bears 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 13 @Vikings 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 14 @Bills 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Lions 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 0.0 1.0 4 0 0

