At +700, the Marshall Thundering Herd sport the fourth-ranked odds in the conference to win the Sun Belt in 2023. Peruse the odds and other data below prior to making a futures wager.

Want to bet on any of Marshall's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Marshall Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70)

+700 (Bet $10 to win $70) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Marshall's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Marshall 2023 Schedule

According to the team's opponents' combined win total last year (67), Marshall has been given the 88th-ranked schedule in college football. The Thundering Herd will suit up for games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 ( of those teams won nine or more games and of them totaled three or fewer wins).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result Albany (NY) September 2 1 - @ East Carolina September 9 2 - Virginia Tech September 23 4 - Old Dominion September 30 5 - @ NC State October 7 6 - @ Georgia State October 14 7 - James Madison October 19 8 - @ Coastal Carolina October 28 9 - @ Appalachian State November 4 10 - Georgia Southern November 11 11 - @ South Alabama November 18 12 - Arkansas State November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Marshall gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.