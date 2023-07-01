An over/under of seven wins means the Marshall Thundering Herd might have a solid showing in 2023.

Looking to place a futures bet on Marshall's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Marshall Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7 -115 -110 53.5%

Bet on Marshall's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Thundering Herd's 2022 Performance

Marshall ranked 58th in total offense this season (397.9 yards per game), but it really clicked on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in FBS with 397.9 yards allowed per game.

While Marshall's pass defense ranked 28th with 200.6 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking 22nd-worst (192.0 passing yards per game).

Marshall collected four wins at home last season and four away.

The Herd were undefeated as underdogs (3-0) and went 6-4 as favorites.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marshall's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Khalan Laborn RB 1,513 YDS / 16 TD / 116.4 YPG / 5.0 YPC Cam Fancher QB 1,543 YDS (55.6%) / 10 TD / 6 INT

444 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 34.2 RUSH YPG Corey Gammage WR 52 REC / 774 YDS / 6 TD / 59.5 YPG Henry Colombi QB 938 YDS (73.4%) / 6 TD / 4 INT Owen Porter DL 36 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 9.5 SACK / 1 INT Eli Neal LB 58 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT Charlie Gray LB 41 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 2 INT Koby Cumberlander DL 22 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK

Thundering Herd's Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last year, the Thundering Herd will be facing the 88th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

In terms of toughness, based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, Marshall will be facing the 63rd-ranked conference schedule this year.

Marshall has seven games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and three with less than four wins last season.

Marshall 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Albany (NY) September 2 - - 2 @ East Carolina September 9 - - 4 Virginia Tech September 23 - - 5 Old Dominion September 30 - - 6 @ NC State October 7 - - 7 @ Georgia State October 14 - - 8 James Madison October 19 - - 9 @ Coastal Carolina October 28 - - 10 @ Appalachian State November 4 - - 11 Georgia Southern November 11 - - 12 @ South Alabama November 18 - - 13 Arkansas State November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.