Martin Emerson: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Martin Emerson when the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Martin Emerson Injury Status
Emerson is currently not listed as injured.
Martin Emerson 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|63 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 15 Pass Def.
Martin Emerson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 3
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 6
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|2
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|1.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|2
|Week 10
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 11
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|4
|Week 13
|@Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|2
|Week 18
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|2
