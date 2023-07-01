The 2023 campaign kicks off for Martin Emerson when the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Martin Emerson Injury Status

Emerson is currently not listed as injured.

Is Emerson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Martin Emerson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 63 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 15 Pass Def.

Rep Emerson and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Browns Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Martin Emerson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 2 Jets 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 3 Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 4 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 6 Patriots 0.0 0.0 6 0 2 Week 7 @Ravens 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 0.0 0.0 9 0 2 Week 10 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 11 @Bills 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 4 Week 13 @Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 4 0 2 Week 18 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.