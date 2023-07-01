With +10000 odds to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Minkah Fitzpatrick a long shot for the award (28th-best odds in league).

Minkah Fitzpatrick 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +10000 28th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Minkah Fitzpatrick Insights

With 1.0 TFL, 96 tackles, and six interceptions in 15 games, Fitzpatrick was a significant contributor on defense.

The Steelers put up 200.5 passing yards per game on offense last season (24th in the NFL), and they ranked 19th on defense with 222.3 passing yards allowed per game.

Pittsburgh put up 122.2 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 16th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked ninth, giving up 108.1 rushing yards per contest.

All Steelers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY T.J. Watt +25000 (47th in NFL) +750 (3rd in NFL) Kenny Pickett +5000 (17th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Minkah Fitzpatrick +10000 (28th in NFL) Diontae Johnson +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Heyward +25000 (71st in NFL) Najee Harris +20000 (75th in NFL) George Pickens +20000 (75th in NFL) Pat Freiermuth +20000 (75th in NFL)

