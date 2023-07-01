Mitchell Trubisky: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers opening the year with a game versus the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Mitchell Trubisky Injury Status
Trubisky is currently not listed as injured.
Mitchell Trubisky 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|117-for-180 (65.0%), 1,252 YDS (7.0 YPA), 4 TD, 5 INT
|19 CAR, 38 YDS, 2 TD
Mitchell Trubisky Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|73.88
|180
|34
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|16.56
|421
|53
|2023 ADP
|-
|731
|83
Mitchell Trubisky 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|21
|38
|194
|1
|0
|3
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Patriots
|21
|33
|168
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|20
|32
|207
|0
|0
|2
|7
|1
|Week 4
|Jets
|7
|13
|84
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|9
|12
|144
|1
|0
|6
|5
|0
|Week 14
|Ravens
|22
|30
|276
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|17
|22
|179
|0
|0
|6
|9
|1
