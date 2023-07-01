The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns opening the year with a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Myles Garrett Injury Status

Garrett is currently not on the injury report.

Myles Garrett 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 60 Tackles (18 for loss), 16 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Myles Garrett 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Panthers 2 3 4 0 1 Week 2 Jets 1 1 1 0 0 Week 3 Steelers 0 0 2 0 0 Week 5 Chargers 0 0 3 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 6 0 0 Week 7 @Ravens 1 1 4 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 1.5 1 2 0 1 Week 10 @Dolphins 0 0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Bills 1 1 3 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 1.5 1 3 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 0 1 3 0 0 Week 14 @Bengals 2 3 6 0 2 Week 15 Ravens 1.5 1 3 0 0 Week 16 Saints 0 0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Commanders 1.5 1 8 0 0 Week 18 @Steelers 1 2 7 0 0

