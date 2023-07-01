Myles Jack is +25000 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 45th-best in the NFL, making him a long shot for the award.

Myles Jack 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 45th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Myles Jack Insights

As a tone-setter on defense, Jack registered 104 tackles and 3.0 TFL in 13 games last year.

Offensively, the Steelers ranked 24th in the NFL with 200.6 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 19th in passing yards allowed per contest (222.3).

Pittsburgh totaled 121.9 rushing yards per game on offense (16th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 108.1 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Steelers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY T.J. Watt +20000 (16th in NFL) +350 (3rd in NFL) Kenny Pickett +15000 (32nd in NFL) George Pickens +15000 (32nd in NFL) Diontae Johnson +15000 (32nd in NFL) Minkah Fitzpatrick +25000 (45th in NFL) Cameron Heyward +25000 (45th in NFL) Myles Jack +25000 (45th in NFL) Pat Freiermuth +20000 (52nd in NFL) Najee Harris +25000 (75th in NFL)

