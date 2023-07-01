The Netherlands is +250 to win Group E of the 2023 Women's World Cup (and +1600 to win the tournament).

Netherlands: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +1600 8 2 Odds to Win Group E +250 11 2

Netherlands: Last World Cup Performance

The team's leading scorer at the most recent World Cup, with three goals, was Vivianne Miedema. Lieke Martens added two goals.

Netherlands: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Portugal July 23 3:30 AM ET - - United States July 26 9:00 PM ET - - Vietnam August 1 3:00 AM ET - -

Netherlands Roster

Name Age Number Club Dominique Janssen 28 20 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Merel van Dongen 30 4 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Lynn Wilms 22 5 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Stefanie van der Gragt 30 3 FC Stockholm Internazionale (Sweden) Aniek Nouwen 24 2 AC Milan (Italy) Caitlin Dijkstra 24 15 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Daphne van Domselaar 23 16 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Jacintha Weimar 25 1 Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) Lize Kop 25 - AFC Ajax (Netherlands) Lieke Martens 30 11 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Jill Baijings 22 - Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) Katja Snoeijs 26 17 Everton FC (England) Wieke Kaptein 17 - FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Victoria Pelova 24 12 Arsenal WFC (England) Sherida Spitse 33 8 AFC Ajax (Netherlands) Jackie Groenen 28 14 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Renate Jansen 32 13 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Danielle van de Donk 31 10 Olympique Lyon (France) Jill Roord 26 6 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Damaris Egurrola 23 21 Olympique Lyon (France) Kerstin Casparij 22 18 Manchester City WFC (England) Lineth Beerensteyn 26 7 Juventus Turin (Italy) Esmee Brugts 19 22 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

