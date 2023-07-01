Nick Chubb's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Nick Chubb Injury Status

Chubb is currently not on the injured list.

Is Chubb your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Nick Chubb NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Nick Chubb 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 302 CAR, 1,525 YDS (5 YPC), 12 TD 37 TAR, 27 REC, 239 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Chubb and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nick Chubb Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 254.40 16 5 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 227.44 26 1 2023 ADP - 9 4

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nick Chubb 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Panthers 22 141 0 1 2 0 Week 2 Jets 17 87 3 3 26 0 Week 3 Steelers 23 113 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Falcons 19 118 1 2 9 0 Week 5 Chargers 17 134 2 0 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 12 56 0 1 14 0 Week 7 @Ravens 16 91 1 2 16 0 Week 8 Bengals 23 101 2 1 3 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 11 63 1 3 18 0 Week 11 @Bills 14 19 0 3 48 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 26 116 1 1 16 0 Week 13 @Texans 17 80 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bengals 14 34 0 3 20 0 Week 15 Ravens 21 99 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Saints 24 92 0 1 10 0 Week 17 @Commanders 14 104 0 1 12 0 Week 18 @Steelers 12 77 0 5 45 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.