Nick Chubb: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Nick Chubb's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Nick Chubb Injury Status
Chubb is currently not on the injured list.
Nick Chubb 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|302 CAR, 1,525 YDS (5 YPC), 12 TD
|37 TAR, 27 REC, 239 YDS, 1 TD
Nick Chubb Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|254.40
|16
|5
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|227.44
|26
|1
|2023 ADP
|-
|9
|4
Nick Chubb 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Panthers
|22
|141
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|17
|87
|3
|3
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|23
|113
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|19
|118
|1
|2
|9
|0
|Week 5
|Chargers
|17
|134
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|12
|56
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|16
|91
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|23
|101
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Dolphins
|11
|63
|1
|3
|18
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|14
|19
|0
|3
|48
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|26
|116
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|17
|80
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|14
|34
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|21
|99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Saints
|24
|92
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|14
|104
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Week 18
|@Steelers
|12
|77
|0
|5
|45
|1
